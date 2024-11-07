The New York Mets had a miraculous 2024 season. They started 0-5 and made it to the NLCS with a roster built for a transitional year. David Stearns now has a full offseason and a full checkbook to improve the team and open the competitive window. One place the Mets are starting pitchers and reports have connected them to Sean Manaea and Luis Severino returning.

“The Mets are interested in keeping both Manaea and Luis Severino, and met on both pitchers. Severino doesn’t seem too likely to accept the qualifying offer, either,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported from the General Manager Meetings.

Heyman also reported that the Yankees checked on Manaea after he declined the $21 million qualifying offer. The former Padres and Giants pitcher had a career year in Queens and will get a significant payday this winter. The Mets would not have made the NLCS without Manaea and they are interested in bringing him back.

Severino has spent his entire professional career in New York but this was his first year with the Mets. While he had playoff woes and injury issues with the Yankees, he put those both behind him in 2024. He will be 31 when the season starts and could be an ace for a small-market team. He also could be a mid-rotation pitcher for a World Series hopeful in Queens.

Offseason plans for the Mets pitchers

The Mets have an ace in Kodai Senga. He missed almost all of the season with various injuries and came back with a couple of dud performances in the postseason. The team has to decide whether they trust him to be their ace in 2025 and if they don't, they can get a bona fide star.

Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell are all free agents this offseason and the Mets can pay to get one of them. If they want to slot a star above Senga, they have the opportunity to do so. While that will create a logjam in the rotation, it may be necessary to beat the Dodgers in the National League.

Bringing back Manaea and Severino will make it almost impossible to bring in another ace. With Senga, Severino, Manaea, David Peterson, and Paul Blackburn under contract, they won't need another arm. They also might want to take that money and improve other areas of their team. Juan Soto is the big fish who the Mets are connected to and want desperately.