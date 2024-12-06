As the Philadelphia Phillies look to breakthrough to the world series, the team has been active on the trade market. However, a pair of players don't seem poised to leave Philadelphia anytime soon.

Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh are, “less available,” in trade talks, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The Phillies have been open in their willingness to trade veterans such as Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm and Ranger Suarez.

Still, as much as Philly wants an edge, they plan to keep Stott and Marsh in their core. They won't get as much buzz as Bryce Harper or Trea Turner, but Stott and Marsh have become valuable commodities to the Phillies.

Stott was Philadelphia's No. 1 overall prospect in 2022, via MLB Pipeline. Since making his major league debut that season, the infielder has played 426 games for the Phillies. He's a career .256 hitter with 36 home runs, 168 RBI and 75 stolen bases.

Stott has back-to-back season with 30+ stolen bases, including a career-high 32 in 2024. While he had just 11 home runs, Stott hasn't had less than 10 in all three of his professional seasons. A slight power surge could turn Stott into a regular 20/20 player with an opportunity for more.

The Phillies acquired Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels in 2022. Since then, he has hit .266 with 31 home runs, 135 stolen bases and 31 RBI. Marsh put up an identically 60 RBI from his 2023 debut in 2024. However, he upped his home runs to 16 and stolen bases to 19, both career-highs.

Philadelphia will want Marsh to get a bit more consistent at the plate after seeing his batting average drop to .249 in 2024. However, the left fielder has become a staple in the Phillies' lineup and is in line to maintain a large role moving forward.

There are still bound to be moving pieces for the Phillies throughout the offseason. They seem prepared to improve in any way possible in an effort to get over the hump. But while Philadelphia might have an any means necessary type philosophy, that ideal doesn't include Brandon Marsh or Bryson Stott.