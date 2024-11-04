The New York Yankees fell short in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games this season, leading them title-less since 2009. Despite nearly climbing the mountain, the Yankees now have a long and crucial offseason ahead of them as they look to improve heading into 2025.

The first priority for the Yankees will be retaining star outfielder Juan Soto, who is a free agent and will likely command one of the biggest contracts in MLB history. While it's not set in stone, there has been plenty of buzz about Soto leaving the Yankees, so they must have a backup plan ready.

If they do lose Soto, there are a few names that could be at the top of the list for the Yankees, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

“If Soto departs, Willy Adames might be an interesting target, with the Yankees possibly shifting him to third or second, but agents expect that the bidding for Adames is going to be nutty this winter,” Olney wrote. “Switch-hitter Anthony Santander, one of the few available sluggers who could swing from the left side, could take advantage of the Yankee Stadium dimensions in a big way.”

Olney also floated the idea of the Yankees pursuing Mets slugger Pete Alonso in free agency, but that would give them three big right-handed bats, which is counter-productive in one of the most lefty-friendly ballparks in the league.

Yankees should write Juan Soto a blank check in free agency

If Juan Soto shows any interest in staying with the Yankees, they would be wise to give him whatever he wants in free agency to keep him in pinstripes in 2025 and beyond.

Soto is the big lefty bat that the Yankees have coveted for a long time to hammer home runs out into the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium, but he doesn't come with the usual downsides of a power bat. His plate discipline is a real asset, and he is an on-base machine. Soto's on-base percentage in the regular season was .419, making him a very valuable piece at the top of the lineup.

Soto has also proven that he will step up when it matters in the playoffs time and time again. He was a massive part of the Washington Nationals' World Series team in 2019. In these playoffs, Soto remained one of the best hitters in the Yankees' lineup, batting .327 with a .469 on-base percentage. He also smashed four home runs and picked up nine RBI's, so he was a consistent run-scoring monster.

It will be expensive to keep Soto around, and plenty of teams have already been linked to the superstar right fielder as he prepares for one of the most highly-anticipated free agent campaigns in a long time. However, he is a perfect fit with the team and the Yankees have the money to spend, so they should do everything possible to make him a Yankee for life.