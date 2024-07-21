The Philadelphia Phillies very well may be looking to upgrade their roster at the MLB Trade Deadline, although the team will reportedly steer clear of at least three specific players.

While the Phillies are linked to Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott, Philadelphia is not interested in Scott's teammate Jazz Chisholm or two other outfielders that are floating on the trade market, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“The Philadelphia Phillies have no interest in Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm, have shied away from Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham and don’t believe that Oakland A’s outfielder Brent Rooker is a fit,” Nightengale wrote today.

Here are the 2024 season stats for each of the three players:

Chisholm (MIA): .248 AVG, .320 OBP, .402 SLG, .722 OPS, 12 HR, 42 RBI, 1.4 fWAR

.248 AVG, .320 OBP, .402 SLG, .722 OPS, 12 HR, 42 RBI, 1.4 fWAR Pham (CHW) : .267 AVG, .338 OBP, .375 SLG, .713 OPS, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 0.2 fWAR

.267 AVG, .338 OBP, .375 SLG, .713 OPS, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 0.2 fWAR Rooker (OAK): .294 AVG, .372 OBP, .579 SLG, .951 OPS, 22 HR, 65 RBI, 3.1 fWAR

Phillies rumors around MLB trade deadline

At 62-36, the Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in baseball this season, but after coming up short in the NLCS last season, the team knows it cannot be content with an incredibly strong first half. As a result, the Phillies are likely to make at least one trade in an attempt to bolster a roster seemingly capable of winning the franchise's third World Series.

According to Bob Nightengale, the team could be looking to upgrade at the closer spot.

“The Phillies are keeping a close eye on Scott with closer Jose Alvarado’s recent struggles (4.35 ERA) and badly want another late-inning reliever,” Nightengale wrote.

And while the Phillies appear to be determined to acquire an outfielder, MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reported yesterday which players around the league may not be in play for a deadline trade.

“The Phillies have no gaping holes on their roster, but they have areas they can improve before July 30,” Zolecki wrote. “It starts with a right-handed-hitting outfielder who can play left or center field. (Reports that the Phillies are solely focused on center fielders Cody Bellinger, Luis Robert Jr. and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are not accurate.) The Phillies will see how Weston Wilson fares in left field against left-handed pitching in the next couple of weeks. But even if he plays well, the Phillies will look for a bat to upgrade. The Phillies could also use another late-inning reliever to improve their depth.”

So far this season, the Phillies rank in the top six in MLB in runs per game, home runs, RBI, stolen bases, walks, batting average, OBP, SLG, and OPS.

The Phillies complete their road weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates today before traveling to Minnesota to play the Twins.