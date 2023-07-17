The Toronto Blue Jays could be trying to add pieces ahead of the MLB trade deadline. With the American League East featuring all five teams above .500, things could get really clustered over the final few weeks of the season. As it turns out, the Blue Jays are one team in on Chicago Cubs starter Marcus Stroman, per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score.

‘Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said on Friday that the team's performance can still dictate which direction to go over the next two weeks in the trade market. According to MLB sources, the Blue Jays are one of the teams that have expressed strong interest in what may be a Stroman sweepstakes by the last week of July. Both the Cubs and Jays have done their due diligence on the strength of each other's farm systems.'

Marcus Stroman going to the Blue Jays makes sense for a number of reasons. Most notably, he was drafted and worked his way up through the farm system before being dealt to the New York Mets.

The Blue Jays have a strong rotation with Chris Bassitt, Ken Gausman, and Jose Berrios all having strong years, and they rank 6th in ERA (3.81). Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano was also named an All-Star this season, and if they want to make a run for the top spot in the AL East, adding a piece such as Stroman would certainly help.

Stroman has a 10-6 record with a 2.88 ERA this season, and all signs point to the Cubs not giving him an extension, which makes a trade much more feasible.