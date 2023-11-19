The Braves and Cardinals vie for pitcher Sonny Gray, with Atlanta emerging as a top suitor despite St. Louis' initial favoritism.

In the ever-evolving MLB free agency landscape, the Atlanta Braves have emerged as one of the top suitors for three-time All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray, challenging the St. Louis Cardinals, who have been considered the favorites to acquire him. This development comes as both teams look to bolster their starting rotations for the upcoming season.

The Braves, having previously shown interest in Aaron Nola before his return to the Phillies, have now set their sights on Gray. The Braves are said to be actively pursuing Gray, according to a tweet by Jon Morosi, indicating a strong desire to strengthen their pitching roster.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, facing a significant gap in their starting lineup, are in dire need of experienced starters. After trading away Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty before the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, they now need to add at least two, possibly three starters, said Patrick McAvoy of Fan Nation. They are reeling from the absence of five pitchers who contributed to 82 of their 162 starts in the past season, as reported by USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale. Gray, who had an impressive season with the Minnesota Twins, compiling a 2.79 ERA across 184 innings and finishing second in the American League Cy Young Award voting, appears to be a perfect fit for the Cardinals. His potential addition could significantly alleviate the issues faced by the Cardinals' rotation, which was a major factor in their disappointing performance last season.

As the offseason progresses, it remains to be seen where Sonny Gray will land. Both the Cardinals and the Braves present compelling options for the seasoned pitcher, and his decision will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the dynamics of the upcoming MLB season.