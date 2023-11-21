The MLB hot stove is burning up with these trade rumors involving four ace starting pitchers who could hit the open market soon.

The MLB offseason is underway and with that, the hot stove is burning. Ahead of the league's annual winter meetings in two weeks, there are a number of starting pitchers who are rumored to be on the move before the 2024 season begins.

Ken Rosenthal ranked the four starting pitchers and their likelihood of getting dealt. Those four pitchers are Corbin Burnes, Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber and Tyler Glasnow. Three of them have one year left before free agency, while Cease is set to hit the open market after the 2025 season.

Rosenthal said that Burnes is the most unlikely to get traded of the four, perhaps a surprise to some people who were certain that the Milwaukee Brewers ace would be traded this MLB offseason.

The rest of the field is pretty evenly matched in his eyes, which makes for an intriguing offseason for these four stud arms.

Corbin Burnes

Burnes has been rumored to be traded for several years now and this offseason seems like the most plausible time for the Brewers to make a move. The former Cy Young Award winner is still one of the best aces in the MLB and doesn’t turn 30 until after the 2024 season.

The Brewers will not be short of trade partners but with a couple of other All-Star caliber players, Milwaukee could elect to hang onto Burnes until the MLB trade deadline at the very least. The Brewers would still be able to get a solid return.

Keep an eye on Burnes this offseason, but his trade saga could linger into the 2024 season.

Shane Bieber

Similar to Burnes, Shane Bieber has been subject to trade whispers over the last few seasons. The biggest reason is the team he plays for, the Cleveland Guardians, who consistently have one of the lowest payrolls in the MLB.

Bieber is in line for a hefty contract in the next 14 months and it probably won’t be an extension from the Guardians. That means they'd be wise to at least entertain the thought of trading their ace, one of the best pitchers in the MLB over the last five seasons.

The Guardians are in a similar boat as the Brewers and might feel they can convince Bieber to stay with a playoff run in 2024.

Dylan Cease

A change at the top for the Chicago White Sox could lead to a major shakeup of the roster. That would likely include a trade of Dylan Cease, one of the top strikeout artists in the league.

Cease has the fourth most strikeouts since 2021 and started 97 games during that span, the third most in the MLB. Though his ERA was inflated last season, Cease is one of the most durable and flashy pitchers in the game today. The White Sox would get plenty for him seeing as he has two years of control left.

Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow is the one in the quartet who Rosenthal thinks is most likely to get moved. The Rays usually do not have a big payroll and with Glasnow scheduled to make $25 million in 2024, there's a real possibility Tampa wants to get rid of that.

Glasnow stayed healthy enough to start a career-high 21 games last season and tossed over 100 innings for the first time since 2018. His fastball still hums and he is a dangerous pitcher when fully healthy.