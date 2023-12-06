While neither confirming nor denying if he would be dealt, Brewers general manager confirmed the ongoing Corbin Burnes trade rumors.

For the Milwaukee Brewers, there is perhaps no bigger Winter Meetings storyline than the trade status of Corbin Burnes. General manager Matt Arnold is aware of all the trade buzz and addressed the Burnes rumors head on.

Burnes is set to hit free agency after the 2024 season, following another arbitration hearing. Their last arbitration hearing caused some tension between player and franchise. Arnold admitted that Burnes' name has come up in trade talks. However, it's not like the Brewers want to give him away, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

“A lot of teams are asking about him, and I think that's rightfully so,” Arnold said. “He's also one of the best pitchers we've had in our franchise history. We're thrilled to have him.”

The Brewers have already undergone plenty of changes this offseason. Their manager is now Pat Murphy and Brandon Woodruff is no longer on the team. However, Milwaukee is coming off of an NL Central title. With Jackson Chourio set to make his debut, the Brewers can make a run at another. Losing Burnes would surely dampen those hopes.

But with the right-hander soon set to hit free agency, the Brewers can cash in. One of the premier pitchers in the game, Burnes would surely fetch a strong trade package for Milwaukee. As they plan to enter a new era, the Brew Crew can decide to sell off.

Corbin Burnes is a former Cy Young winner who holds a career 3.26 ERA and a 870/206 K/BB ratio. He has been an All-Star for the past three seasons. Whether it's with the Brewers or elsewhere, and as long as he is healthy, Burnes offers immense potential at the top of the rotation.