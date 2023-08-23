The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers linked up to make a deal at the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Milwaukee got outfielder Mark Canha to help their playoff push while New York added to its farm system with pitching prospect Justin Jarvis. The possibility existed for New York to send another veteran player to Milwaukee: star first baseman Pete Alonso.

Alonso was not made available at the trade deadline as the Mets shipped off several veteran players. But rumors swirled that they could move him this offseason. New York is taking a slow and steady approach to rebuilding their team and Alonso is already 28. He could net a very intriguing prospect or two in a trade.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Brewers and Mets were in trade talks regarding Pete Alonso, but the scope of them depends on who you ask. One Milwaukee official told Rosenthal that a deal was in “field-goal range” but a New York official pushed back on a deal being that close to completion.

While it's perfectly possible that the Mets official is being truthful, it would serve the team better to not admit that an Alonso deal was close. That would negate any trade leverage this offseason and likely alienate one of their best and longest-tenured players. The Brewers definitely would have had to pony up a top prospect to acquire one of the best power hitters in the game but sounded ready to make it happen. Nonetheless, they failed to add Alonso and settled for Carlos Santana.

Alonso, despite the trade rumors and plans to take at least another year to rebuild, loves being a member of the Mets. “I love representing this organization,” he said, per The Athletic. “Being a Met is the only thing I know…I don’t know what the future holds but right now I’m a Met and I love being a Met.”

The Mets could still trade away more veterans this offseason but they may also choose a few to keep around. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and 30-year-old rookie Kodai Senga could all be key contributors on the next New York playoff team. Plus, a few of them are under contract for at least the next few years.