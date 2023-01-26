The Atlanta Braves are looking to get back into the World Series after a premature loss in the postseason. Braves general manager Alex Anthopolous discussed the team’s offseason, which partly included strong offseasons from the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

However, Anthopolous did not hold back his feelings for the Mets’ deal with Carlos Correa falling through. He was happy that an All-Star would not be joining one of the Braves’ best division rivals.

"We follow. We monitor. So when Carlos Correa ends up a Minnesota Twin, I am pumped." 😅 pic.twitter.com/aBBObuC4D3 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) January 26, 2023

“People ask, ‘Do you react when other teams do stuff? You see the Mets doing stuff, and other teams, obviously the Phillies. Do you react?’ No, we can’t react,” the Braves general manager said. “We just can’t run a team that way. We have our things that we believe in, things that we do, and we have to keep the blinders on when it comes to that. But we follow, we monitor. So when Carlos Correa ends up a Minnesota Twin, I am pumped.”

Well, that makes sense. The Mets and Braves each won 101 games last season and a guy like Correa can make a great team even better. Although the Mets patched up some holes in their roster, notably with the addition of Justin Verlander, losing out on Correa stings. Seeing that deal become official would have stung even more after the Braves lost Dansby Swanson in free agency.

Despite losing out on the addition of Correa, the Mets are still very formidable. They possess one of the better lineups in all of baseball and if Verlander can pitch even close to how he did last season, they will be a hard out come postseason time.