Chicago had strong interest in Jung Hoo Lee before the South Korean outfielder signed with the Giants in MLB Free Agency.

The Chicago Cubs are determined to improve their team after they failed to make the 2023 MLB Playoffs. The Cubs signed Craig Counsell and could still make more MLB Free Agency moves. Despite being in the running for Shohei Ohtani (who signed with the Dodgers), the Cubs were in the mix for Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee.

Will Chicago land any big-name MLB Free Agents ahead of the 2024 season?

The Cubs reportedly had a strong interest in Jung Hoo Lee before he signed a whopping six-year $113 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, per Bob Nightengale. Lee commanded interest from several teams, although the Giants were the ones who struck gold.

San Francisco reportedly had an interest in Lee for several months. Unfortunately, SF won him over the Cubs, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old outfielder spent seven seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). His talent commanded an inevitable jump to the major leagues. Lee has amassed a slash line of .340/.407/.491 during his career. In addition, he has totaled 65 home runs, 515 RBI, and 60 stolen bases.

Furthermore, Lee was the KOB Rookie of the Year in 2017 and the 2022 MVP. He would have been a great addition to a Cubs team looking for more star power.

During the 2023 season, Cody Bellinger led Chicago in batting average, home runs, and RBI, but some fans question if he is enough to lead the Cubs to a deep playoff run. Still, acquiring Jung Hoo Lee would have given Chicago an edge few in the league would have.

As MLB Free Agency continues to heat up, Chicago fans await the moves the Cubs will make to avenge their 2023 showing.