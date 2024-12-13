The Houston Astros are working to trade Kyle Tucker this offseason. Rumors started at the Winter Meetings and now that those are over, the deal is closing in. The New York Yankees have been in the running since the start, as they look to replace Juan Soto. Now, Bruce Levine of Chicago's 67o The Score reported that the Cubs are deep in the conversation.

“Cubs circling on deal that would send Paredes and Cam Smith to Houston for Kyle Tucker. If completed, it would leave Yankees without Left handed bat (enter Bellinger) to slot in for Juan Soto. So Cubs and Yanks both in on Tucker and also talking to each other,” Levine posted on social media.

The trade would include Isaac Paredes, who they just picked up at the deadline, and their number-seven prospect Cam Smith. Both are third basemen, which is key in figuring out what the Astros are doing elsewhere. Their franchise third baseman Alex Bregman is a free agent and could be headed elsewhere if this deal goes through.

The Yankees offered Rookie of the Year Luis Gil for Tucker, along with prospect Ben Rice. Reports surfaced that the Astros were not a fan of that return package. With a star like Tucker available, the trade will be a blockbuster.

Kyle Tucker could be the next big move of the offseason

There is no doubt that Juan Soto is the biggest move of the offseason. While Kyle Tucker is a phenomenal player, he does not have the offensive impact that Soto does. The Mets are not in on Tucker, as their outfield is set an expensive. The Cubs have to keep up with up-and-coming teams in their division while the Yankees have to replace a generational player.

Kyle Tucker would be the perfect fit for the Yankees. While they should want to get him, they offered a great package already. If Gil is not enough, the Bombers may not have the firepower to land him. They could offer Spencer Jones or Jasson Dominguez but they expect them to be pro players this year.

The Cubs could use Kyle Tucker, especially if they are trading Cody Bellinger. The Brewers had a great season last year and the Reds and Pirates have strong young cores. If Chicago is not careful, they could find themselves in fourth place in their division with the league's highest-paid manager. That could cause chaos in the Windy City.