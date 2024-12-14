Before Devin Williams was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers to the New York Yankees on Friday, there was at least one more interested party. That team? None other than the Arizona Diamondbacks. A report Saturday morning indicated that Arizona is trying to improve their bullpen and asked the Brewers about Williams.

“The Diamondbacks did inquire about closer Devin Williams who was traded from the Brewers to the Yankees today,” posted Phoenix-area sports radio host John Gambadoro on X, formerly Twitter. “Arizona is looking for bullpen help.”

Williams to the Diamondbacks would have been interesting on a number of fronts. Arizona just missed out on making the postseason after winning the National League pennant in 2023. They are looking to retain key pieces, such as first baseman Christian Walker, as well as supplement to the team's talent. GM Mike Hazen adding to an already deep bullpen fronted by veterans Paul Sewald and Ryan Thompson makes sense because it would just be another way for the team to shorten games. In today's era of baseball, that's more crucial than ever. Still, they will need to pursue other avenues, since Williams is now a Yankee. Who will the Diamondbacks pivot towards now?

Diamondbacks, Yankees show path to dominant bullpen

After losing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to their in-city rivals, the Mets, GM Brian Cashman and the Yankees brass have been aggressive. Earlier this week, they inked ex-Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal. Hopefully, Fried turns into the co-ace that previous big signing Carlos Rodon was supposed to become. After missing out on stud Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker (who was traded to Chicago Cubs earlier Friday), they pivoted to bringing in Williams.

The former Milwaukee Brewer was excellent after returning from an IL stint that forced him to miss the first half of the season. He had 14 saves and a 1.25 ERA over the last two months of the season. The right-hander uses an elite changeup and cutter combination to go with an electric fastball. He's been one of baseball's best relievers since his debut, and it was only a matter of time before the Brewers cashed in on him.

The Yankees sent starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and utility man Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee in return. A very solid return for a pitcher that the Brewers might have already replaced. They still boast quite a few strong bullpen pieces, like Joel Payamps and Trevor Megill, who is coming off a strong rookie campaign. Could it be possible for the Diamondbacks to entice the Brewers to deal one of their other relief arms, maybe Payamps or fellow veteran Bryan Hudson? If so, then maybe a return trip to the postseason for Arizona could be in the cards come 2025.