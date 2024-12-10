The Milwaukee Brewers have operated on a relatively shoestring budget compared to the rest of their opposition, and yet they remain as one of the most consistent ballclubs in the MLB. But the way they operate means that they will have to cut costs nearly every year, costing them ace Corbin Burnes last offseason. This year, it looks as though Milwaukee will have to bid farewell to All-Star closer Devin Williams, who didn't exactly cover himself in glory the last time he stepped foot on the mound.

Regardless of the sour note that Williams' Brewers tenure seems to have ended, the 30-year-old closer is expected to draw a ton of interest on the trade market. Over the past decade or so, contending teams have come to the conclusion that they can never have enough elite bullpen arms, and thus, it is not exactly a surprise to see Williams draw significant attention from the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, with the two 2024 World Series finalists leading the pack of as many as 10 suitors for the Brewers closer, as per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

But it won't be easy for the Dodgers and Yankees to acquire Williams from the Brewers, as they cannot just throw money at Milwaukee and hope that they win the bidding war. Williams will require prospect capital to move from one team to the other, which should at least open up the sweepstakes to the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, and even the Los Angeles Angels.

The Brewers may go out and target starting pitching prospects that aren't too far from the big leagues in any Williams trade; it's about the team that ponies up the best prospect capital that should win the sweepstakes in the end.

Devin Williams' Brewers stint may have come to an end in the worst way possible

Devin Williams' potential last moment pitching as a member of the Brewers has a chance to be the rock bottom of his career even though he should still have plenty of good years in front of him. In Game 3 of their NL Wild Card round matchup against the New York Mets, Williams proceeded to have a massive meltdown, allowing four runs to score, relinquishing a 2-0 lead and therefore causing the Brewers' elimination from the playoffs.

Williams, however, has an elite track record of production, and he should at least net the Brewers an incredible return on his way out.