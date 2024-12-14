It is difficult to call an offseason in which a team loses Juan Soto successful. However, the New York Yankees are trying their best to make this offseason a memorable one despite Soto's decision to sign with the New York Mets. The Yankees recently signed Max Fried to a $218 million contract before acquiring Devin Williams in a trade on Friday. New York may not be done making moves either, something Brian Cashman addressed following the Williams trade.

“The job is not done yet. We have more to do,” Cashman said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The Yankees reached the World Series during the 2024 season. Despite falling short against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was a step in the right direction for a franchise that had not previously played in a Fall Classic since 2009.

The Yankees' roster still features some uncertainty. They would benefit from making an offensive upgrade or two. The Yankees' starting rotation features no shortage of potential, though, as Gerrit Cole and Max Fried look to lead the way. The bullpen is going to continue to improve as well with Devin Williams closing the door in the 9th inning.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees' rivals in the American League East end up making any other notable moves. The Boston Red Sox recently traded for Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, a move that should help Boston bounce back following their mediocre 2024 campaign.

The Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays have all been linked to potential big moves as well. Still, the Yankees could end up being the favorite in the division once again. New York is still looking for ways to improve, and it is clear that they are planning to be aggressive in MLB free agency and via trades as the offseason continues.