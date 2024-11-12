The New York Yankees and New York Mets are believed to be the two favorites to land superstar outfielder Juan Soto, but their biggest competition might come from an unlikely source. The Toronto Blue Jays are a “viable obstacle” to the two New York clubs, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Monday.

“Word is they are highly motivated and sources suggest they plan to be in big,” Heyman wrote.

Heyman added that the Soto sweepstakes is down to eight — the three above teams, plus the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and two other “mystery” teams. Clubs in the running will start meeting with Soto next week.

Soto spent his age 25 season with the Yankees, helping lead the Bombers to their first World Series appearance since 2009. In one season in the Bronx, the now-free agent hit for a .989 OPS with 41 home runs, a league-best 128 runs scored, and 7.9 bWAR. MLB announced on Monday that Soto is one of three finalists for American League MVP, along with teammate Aaron Judge and Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr.

He has made it no secret that he's enjoyed playing for the Yankees, but also that he's willing to listen to offers from all teams. The Yankees have said all year that bringing Soto back will be their top offseason priority, similar to two years ago when their primary goal was to re-sign Judge.

The Blue Jays have every motivation to chase Juan Soto

The Blue Jays have the money to make a considerable offer to Soto. Look no further than the rumored $700 million overture they made to Shohei Ohtani last year.

They're also in extreme win-now mode. Stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have one more year of team control remaining, and assuming Bichette bounces back from a rough 2024, both could command monstrous contracts next winter.

Toronto is also coming off a disappointing 2024 season in which they finished in last place in the American League East (74-88) despite carrying a payroll well over $200 million.

The Blue Jays reportedly tried to trade for Soto last year before the Yankees put together the winning offer to pry him from the San Diego Padres.

Heyman, however, brought up a sobering reality for Blue Jays fans; the team struggles to lure superstars. He cited the high taxes and geographic challenge of playing in Canada as two reasons.

Soto, for his part, has made no indication of which team he prefers at the moment. He seems to want to play for a winning team, which each known suitor either is or can become in 2025. Soto also said he's going to consider “how much [teams] want me,” indicating he's looking for big, big money.

Heyman reports that one GM believes Soto is seeking a 15-year contract that would exceed the $40 million per year that Judge currently makes.