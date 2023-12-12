Dodgers eye pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Josh Hader after Shohei Ohtani defers salary, creating financial room for additional free agents.

In a strategic move that could bolster their pitching arsenal, the Los Angeles Dodgers are allegedly showing interest in acquiring pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Josh Hader. This development comes in the wake of Shohei Ohtani's unprecedented decision to defer a major portion of his salary, a move that has provided the Dodgers with additional financial flexibility.

Ohtani, who reached free agency last month, proposed to his agent, Nez Balelo, the idea of deferring his salary to enhance the team's competitive edge. As a result, over the next 10 years, Ohtani will be paid $2 million annually by the Dodgers, with 97% of his $700 million contract ($680 million) deferred without interest. This arrangement gives the Dodgers an additional $23.94 million per year against luxury tax thresholds.

The Dodgers' interest in Yamamoto and Hader, as indicated by sources familiar with their thinking, is a direct consequence of the financial leeway granted by Ohtani's unique contract structure.

Other teams interested in Hader include the Rangers, Angels, Yankees and Cubs, while Yamamoto has garnered interest from the Blue Jays and Giants.

The deferral of Ohtani's salary to such an extent is unprecedented in baseball. The previous record for salary deferral was set by Max Scherzer, who deferred 50% of his $210 million contract with the Nationals.

“I’ve been with him for seven years. At this point I am not surprised by what he does because he is always going to go down a path no one else takes,” Balelo said, via Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated.

While Ohtani's annual salary from the Dodgers is relatively modest, his income is supplemented by off-field endorsements, expected to reach $50 million next season. The unique financial arrangement by Ohtani has set a new precedent in sports contracts and has opened up possibilities for the Dodgers to enhance their pitching staff by targeting high-profile players like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Josh Hader.