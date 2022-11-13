Published November 13, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to be big spenders in free agency once again. Although numerous reports are linking them to Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner, they also have eyes for Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts.

“Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts,” according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. “Phils honcho Dave Dombrowski has strong link to Bogaerts from his Boston days.”

The Phillies are eager to improve after winning the National League pennant last season and shortstop is one of the key positions to upgrade. Bogaerts would provide more tremendous hitting for an already dominant core. Last season in 150 games, he tallied 171 hits, 38 doubles, 15 home runs, eight stolen bases and a slash line of .307/.377/.456 for a disappointing Red Sox squad.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski worked for Red Sox as Bogaerts started to develop into one of the best shortstops in baseball. He signed him to the large contract he just opted out of to enter free agency. Bringing him into Philadelphia to team up with Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber and company would make the lineup one of the best in all of baseball in recent memory.

The Phillies have Bryson Stott and Edmundo Sosa in the infield at the moment after second baseman Jean Segura entered free agency. Adding Bogaerts would be huge for Philadelphia, even if it means moving someone over to the other side of the infield to replace Segura.