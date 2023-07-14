The Chicago White Sox are expected to sell ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline and Lucas Giolito is going to be a popular candidate to be dealt away. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been listed as a potential suitor for Giolito given their pitching depth concerns. However, the Dodgers, and Cincinnati Reds were recently mentioned as possible trade suitors for Michael Lorenzen of the Detroit Tigers, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

“Michael Lorenzen of the Detroit Tigers, I thought that Lorenzen pitched pretty well in the All-Star game, he's been a very versatile arm for the Tigers this season,” Morosi said. “And when you're getting someone at the deadline, you want to know a few things. Number one, is he a great clubhouse guy?

“The answer there is yes… he's a very adaptable player, he's been a starter, he's been a reliever, he's been traded before… again, the Dodgers are certainly one possibility, a lot of other teams, whether it's the Reds, of course, where he began his career.”

Dodgers, Reds MLB trade deadline needs

Both the Dodgers and Reds could use pitching ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Reds absolutely need to trade for starting pitching and bullpen depth if they want to make any kind of realistic postseason run. The Dodgers feature enough depth to survive, but would benefit from acquiring a pitcher or two.

Lorenzen, as Morosi stated, made the MLB All-Star team this season. The Tigers' hurler isn't dominant but he's a capable arm who will help whichever team acquires him, assuming he is indeed traded. Look for other teams to join the mix closer to the deadline.