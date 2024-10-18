Shortstop Willy Adames is expected to be one of the top available free agents this offseason. With the official start of free agency still a few weeks away, it appears that a favorite for Adames has started to emerge.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now the most likely destination for Adames according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“People around the league see the Dodgers as a possible favorite to land star free-agent shortstop Willy Adames,” Heyman wrote. “Dodgers bigwigs Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes had him at Tampa Bay.”

Heyman also named some other teams that could be interested in Adames.

“Adames has been a frequent trade target of the Dodgers, Braves and Giants, and Atlanta also could use him now, but with a $200 million-plus price tag, he might be pricey for them (they let their own longtime SS Dansby Swanson go for $177M to the Cubs),” Heyman wrote. “Adames could also could play third base, so he could also fit the Blue Jays and others. Mets baseball prez David Stearns acquired Adames for Milwaukee. Could they use him at third, and move Mark Vientos to first base if Pete Alonso leaves?”

The Dodgers would be a great fit for Adames. Like Heyman mentions, he has familiarity with their front office from both of their times with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers are also expected to have an opening at shortsop. Tommy Edman is playing there now, but could esaily shift to the outfield, second base or act as a super utility man .

Regardless of where Adames ends up, he should command a long-term, $200+ million contract.

Willy Adames' 2024 season with the Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers were one of the biggest surprises in baseball this season, and Adames' offensive outburst is a major reason why. Adames had career-highs with 32 home runs, 112 RBI, 33 doubles and 21 steals while playing plus-defense at shortstop.

The Brewers were expected to take a step back this season after losing former manager Craig Counsell to their division-rival Chicago Cubs. Especially after former-MVP Christian Yelich went down during the season, expectations were low. But, Adames' consistent production on both sides of the ball helped lead them to the National League Central title.

Unfortunately for the small market Brewers, it seems unlikely that they will be able to compete with teams like the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves or San Francisco Giants to re-sign Adames and keep him in Milwaukee.