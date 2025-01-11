A well-traveled relief pitcher is getting some intense interest this Major League Baseball offseason. Former New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Tommy Kahnle has eight teams wanting to talk to him about a deal, per the New York Post.

The market for relief pitchers is starting to gain some steam, and Kahnle is one of the names getting intense interest. The hurler spent the 2024 season pitching for the Yankees. He posted a 2.11 while appearing in 50 games for the club. He could certainly stay in the Bronx if there's mutual interest.

Kahnle is a true veteran of baseball, who will certainly add leadership and experience to any clubhouse. He's spent time with the Yankees, Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies. It's uncertain at time of writing which eight teams are looking to talk to the reliever.

The pitcher is currently a free agent.

Tommy Kahnle greatly helped the Yankees in the 2024 season

Kahnle pitched well for the Bronx Bombers, in their run to the 2024 World Series. He picked up a save, and allowed just 10 earned runs in more than 42 innings of work.

The veteran pitcher got to see the mound more often in 2024 than he had in years. His 50 game appearances are the most the reliever had since 2019, when he appeared in 72 games. Kahnle was also pitching for the Yankees during that season.

The relief pitcher has a career record of 10-14, with a 3.47 lifetime ERA. He's picked up 8 saves in his career, which started in MLB back in the 2014 season. He pitched for the Rockies that year.

If the Yankees do lose him, New York will have to find a way to replace him. The Bronx Bombers are looking to make a return trip to the World Series, after a stellar 2024 season. New York lost in the championship series to the Dodgers in five games.

Time will tell where Kahnle ends up.