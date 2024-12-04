On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns took on the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Cup game that had major repercussions regarding which team will make it to the quarterfinals of the competition. The Suns may have taken care of business, 104-93, despite Kevin Durant's injury, but their point differential wasn't enough to take them to the knockout stages. But amid all the NBA Cup action going on, Alex Bregman caught the attention of MLB fans by being in attendance at Footprint Center.

Bregman, as one would recall, is currently a free agent after a successful stint with the Houston Astros. It's looking more and more likely by the day that Bregman will be leaving his longtime team, and with him being in attendance in The Valley on Tuesday night, fans are speculating that the 30-year-old third baseman could, perhaps, be on his way to signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“dbacks confirmed,” X user @jackwinterss1 wrote.

“Alex Bregman and his family were at the Suns game tonight. Dbacks looking to sign a gold glove 3B ?” @EyalShachar asked.

“👀👀 @Dbacks talk to me,” @AZSPORTSGUY94 added.

It's not quite clear how much wiggle room the Diamondbacks have in their budget, but with first baseman Christian Walker currently a free agent as well, there could be space for Bregman in the Arizona infield.

Third base isn't exactly a position of need for the Diamondbacks, as they brought back Eugenio Suarez on a club option worth $15 million for the 2025 season. Bregman's bat, however, should translate all around the diamond, although a lot of value will be lost if the 30-year-old is moved off of the hot corner. Regardless, with the Diamondbacks still chasing the Los Angeles Dodgers' tail, a splash of this magnitude could go a long way.

Will Diamondbacks sign Alex Bregman in free agency?

Over the past decade or so, the Dodgers have reigned supreme over the Diamondbacks and the rest of the NL West. So while the signing of Alex Bregman isn't a necessity for Arizona, he would be a major get — especially for a team that prides itself on going all-out offensively.

However, allocating the team's financial resources towards the pitching side of the ball may be a wiser decision for the Diamondbacks. Arizona allowed the fifth-most runs in the league last season, with 788; just to put that in perspective, the dreadful Chicago White Sox allowed 813. Bregman would be a nice get, but adding a few more solid starters and relievers will aid the team more.