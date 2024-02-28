Spring training is here and the 2024 MLB season is coming quickly. However, there are still a number of unsigned free agents. One of them is former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Matt Chapman, whose market has been off and on. The San Francisco Giants have long been viewed as a fit for Chapman, and Jon Heyman revealed that they are the favorites in an episode of Foul Territory with Tony Clark.
“I still think the Giants are going to do something, like I said they're going to get one of these guys, whether it be Chapman or Snell or either Montgomery, but I’d say Chapman is probably the most likely and to me, you can call it a loss for the agent if you want, it’s going to be a good deal because this is a really good player who’s been great for a long time. He just happened to have an off year at the wrong time, I mean the platform year matters and he hit .240 didn’t hit 20 home runs, didn’t have his typical season and I think whoever signs him is going to get a good deal and on that one I kinda feel like the Giants are the favorite right now.”
Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are the biggest names left on the market, and the Giants have also been linked to those guys during the process.
Matt Chapman to Giants heats up
Justin Turner's signing with the Toronto Blue Jays sure ignited the Matt Chapman rumors. With Spring Training underway and time ticking on free agents to sign, push will come to shove at some point.
Chapman hit .240 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs last season with the Blue Jays and had 27 home runs and 76 RBIs in 2022 in Toronto after spending his entire career with the Oakland Athletics prior. His best season came with the Athletics in 2019 when he hit 36 home runs with 91 RBIs.
So, a return to the Bay Area could be in the works for Chapman, although it remains to be seen when any of the free agents will sign deals. Nonetheless, the Giants are considered the favorites to land him.