The Cubs and Giants are at the top of the list in terms of Matt Chapman free agency destinations.

Of all the big name players still available in MLB free agency, Matt Chapman has had arguably the quietest offseason. But with the Toronto Blue Jays going elsewhere in the infield, Chapman has become the focal point of two franchises.

The San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs have been deemed two prime free agent destinations for Chapman, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. The Blue Jays are seemingly off the table after signing Justin Turner to a one-year contract.

Chapman competition

Chapman played his second full season with Toronto in 2023, appearing in 140 games. He hit .240 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI. It was a bit of a down year after Chapman had back-to-back seasons of 20+ home runs and 70+ RBI. But with the resume to back up a turnaround, teams around MLB are still interested in what Chapman offers.

Alongside his offense, Chapman also provides elite defense at the hot corner. He won his fourth-career Gold Glove in 2023, making 12 errors total on the season. Both the Cubs and Giants would love to have a vacuum on the left side of the infield.

But both teams are still in desperate need of offense. San Francisco ranked 24th in the league with 674 runs scores. Chicago ranked sixth (819), but that was with Cody Bellinger in the lineup. If Bellinger signs elsewhere, the Cubs will need to replace his output.

A deal doesn't seem close between Matt Chapman, the Cubs, Giants or any team. But with Justin Turner off the table, the intrigue surrounding the infielder is intensifying. Chicago and San Francisco are towards the top of the list of teams bidding for his services.