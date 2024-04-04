Shohei Ohtani landed a massive 10-year, $700 million contract this past offseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani was 29 years old when he signed his deal. New York Yankees star Juan Soto, who will turn 26 next October, will enter free agency next offseason and is reportedly looking for a fairly similar contract, but there are a couple of exceptions.
Ohtani may have been older when he signed his deal, but he also is a hitter and a pitcher. As talented as Soto is, he does not pitch. Soto may not end up receiving a total of $700 million.
According to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, a source said Soto wants a similar AAV (average annual value) to Ohtani. Ohtani, of course, has deferrals in his deal which means he's only making $2 million per year right now, but Ghiroli reports that Ohtani's contract is valued at $46 million per season.
“He’s got big eyes,” the source said, via Ghiroli. “I think he’s after the AAV Ohtani has, without the deferrals.”
Will Juan Soto receive Shohei Ohtani-like contract?
It is not often that a player hits free agency at such a young age. Stars like Bryce Harper have entered free agency in their mid-20's, but typically players hit the open market around 28 years or older.
But Soto made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals at 19 years old and will complete his six years before free agency this season.
So will Soto receive a potentially historic contract?
His career slash line suggests it's a possibility. Soto currently owns a .285/.421/.524/.945 slash line. He's consistently hit during his career, and is one of the best at getting on base. In fact, Soto has recorded a .400 or better OBP (on base percentage) in each of his MLB seasons so far.
Soto already has 29 WAR (wins above replacement), according to Baseball Reference. That mark is incredibly impressive for a player who is still only 25 years old.
There is reason to believe that Juan Soto can become one of MLB's best all-around hitters ever. He has plenty of power potential, Soto offers contact ability and does not strikeout too much, and he's more than willing to draw walks. In a lot of ways, Soto is the perfect offensive player.
With that being said, Soto doesn't steal many bases, although he equaled his career-high of 12 in 2023 with the San Diego Padres. He's also a decent, albeit not spectacular outfielder. Soto is going to play a corner outfield spot for a team, and although he probably will not win a Gold Glove Soto can hold down the position.
Which teams will pay Juan Soto?
This past free agency will give Soto some hope, but also leave him with some concerns.
On one hand, superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto received lucrative deals without too much waiting. Of course, both players were signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who appeared to be one of the only teams willing to discuss long-term contracts worth no shortage of money.
Meanwhile, stars like Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and Jordan Montgomery ended up settling for short-term deals less worth than they had hoped for. Their free agencies did not go according to plan.
Juan Soto is a generational talent, though. He should have a much more similar offseason to Ohtani as compared to Snell, Bellinger, and the other players. There is not a team in baseball that would not want a 26-year-old superstar anchoring their lineup in 2025 and beyond.
Of course, some small market teams probably will not enter the conversation. Teams such as the Yankees and Dodgers will have luxury tax concerns to think about. Still, we can expect many teams around the MLB world to at least check in with Soto.
The New York Mets have already been listed as a potential landing destination. Soto is currently on the Yankees, however. The Yankees could attempt do discuss an extension if they opt to pursue Soto and offer him a long-term deal.
It would not be surprising to see the Dodgers get involved despite their already loaded roster. The San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, and Houston Astros are just a few of the other teams that could pursue the star outfielder.
Regardless of which team pays Soto, he's going to receive a long-term, lucrative deal. It would be shocking if Juan Soto had to settle for a short-term contract worth less than he wants.