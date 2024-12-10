After the departure of Juan Soto, the New York Yankees will need to pivot to other options to upgrade the offense, and Houston Astros staples, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman, are reportedly on their radar, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

“Left field is another area of need, though sources say the Yankees could look to acquire (Cody) Bellinger in a trade with the Cubs, plugging him into that position. One more name to watch: Tucker. The three-time Astros All-Star is a potential trade candidate, and sources say the Yankees could be among the teams trying to acquire him,” Feinsand wrote.

Tucker is a year away from becoming a free agent, so it would be the exact same type of situation as Soto a year ago. The Yankees could trade for him, but it is unknown if they would have the appetite to give up the prospect package if Tucker is unwilling to sign an extension. The Yankees could ask the league for a 72-hour window to discuss an extension with Tucker prior to completing a deal, according to Feinsand. Regardless, Tucker is likely the best outfield option who could potentially get moved this offseason.

Would Yankees look past previous issues with Alex Bregman?

As it comes to Bregman, the Yankees reportedly would be interested despite his involvement in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

“One possibility is Bregman, the best infielder left on the free-agent market, in whom the Yankees are said to have interest. A source said that while the Yankees' fan base — and some of their players an executives — have been critical in the past of Astros players who were involved in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, that would not stop the Yankees from pursuing Bregman if they felt he was the right addition for the roster.”

Bregman from a roster standpoint would be a fit. The question is, will Cashman and the front office be willing to pay what it takes to get him? With Bregman already at 30 years old and expected to get a deal in the range of five-to-seven years and $150 million to $200 million. It would be understandable if the Yankees avoided handing out that contract, despite how much Bregman would help in the short term.

Regardless, the Yankees will likely need to make additions in both the infield and outfield. Even if they are not adding star caliber players, additions are needed. There is still an infrastructure there to build a successful team, but the Yankees will need to get creative this offseason.