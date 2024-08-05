The Chicago White Sox have lost 20 consecutive games heading into Monday's action. They are just a week away from breaking the record for consecutive losses and on pace for the worst record in baseball history. Manager Pedro Grifol's job status is now in the rumor mill. USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting that the White Sox considered firing Grifol after the 17th loss and are looking to Skip Schumaker as a potential replacement.

The report surrounds a meeting between owner Jerry Reinsdorf, general manager Chris Getz, and Grifol. They discussed the future of the team before the weekend series against the Twins but decided against firing Grifol. The team proceeded to lose all three games to Minnesota, pushing the White Sox' losing streak to 20.

Nightengale also connected current Marlins manager Skip Schumaker to the potential White Sox opening. The Marlins are expected to move on from Schumaker after this season due to their poor performance. After a playoff appearance last season, they have the third-worst record in baseball.

Schumaker is largely unproven as a manager but could be a good fit for the White Sox. The team needs a young face to usher them into a new era. Schumaker is fresh off the field and could be the guy to turn around the franchise. The fall of the Marlins can be attributed more to the trades of Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr than Schumaker's management.

The future of the White Sox

The immediate future of the White Sox might end with them in the record books. If they are swept by the Cubs and Athletics, they will break the AL/NL record for consecutive losses. The all-time record is 26. The 26th consecutive loss would be next Monday against the Yankees.

The trade deadline saw multiple players head out to playoff teams and prospects populate the system. However, they did not trade their two most valuable pieces. Starting pitcher Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. remain on the team but could be traded this offseason.

The White Sox should look to the Corbin Burnes trade as a benchmark for what they could receive for Garret Crochet. The Brewers picked up two MLB-ready prospects in Joey Ortiz and DL Hall when they dealt Burnes to the Orioles. Crochet has the advantage of multiple years of team control as well which would improve the return.

Luis Robert Jr. and the Philadelphia Phillies have been connected for months now. The star-studded lineup is only missing a center fielder. Brandon Marsh has moved over from the corners and Austin Hays has joined the fold for this season. The Phillies can become the prohibitive favorite to win the 2025 World Series if they put Robert in center instead.

The future of the White Sox might include Skip Schumaker and should not include Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert. The team is almost done with tearing down their roster and stocking their prospect pool. With a losing streak reaching historic levels, the future of the White Sox is looking bleak.