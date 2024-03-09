Veteran slugger JD Martinez surprisingly remains unsigned in MLB free agency. Martinez and the Miami Marlins have reportedly discussed a potential contract in MLB free agency, but the fit may not make sense at the moment, per Craig Mish of SportsGrid and Miami Herald Sports.
“Free Agent J.D. Martinez and the Marlins have had recent discussions. Miami seems to prefer the rotating DH combo of Josh Bell & Jake Burger thus not a fit, at least for now. Martinez is seeking a 2 year deal per source,” Mish wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Of course, Martinez is not the only notable free agent still available. Star pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are still unsigned with Opening Day just a few weeks away.
It is interesting that Martinez has not been linked to more teams in MLB free agency, however. Perhaps he's quietly receiving more interest than what is being revealed. If not, though, one has to wonder why. After all, he is an accomplished big league hitter capable of playing a crucial role in any lineup.
JD Martinez's uncertain free agency amid Marlins link
The 36-year-old has been an All-Star in each of the past three years. He crushed 33 home runs and recorded an .893 OPS in 2023.
If the universal DH was not in existence, Martinez remaining in free agency for so long would make sense. At this point in his career Martinez is best-suited for a DH role. However, the universal DH is in existence, yet, Martinez remains unsigned.
Martinez is worth the risk. The Marlins, or another team, should strongly consider signing the veteran. In addition to his offensive contributions, Martinez can provide important leadership which can change the dynamic of a roster.