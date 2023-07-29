Where did this Miami Marlins team come from? If you predicted before the start of the season that Miami will be competing for a Wild Card spot this late into the season, plenty of people would think you're crazy. Yet, here they are: locked in a four-way tie with the Reds (!!!), the Phillies, and the Giants for the Wild Card round.

Because of that, the Marlins are in a position to capitalize on this success at the trade deadline. Miami is looking to beef up their roster, with their bullpen in particular being a place of concern. They are reportedly interested in Detroit Tigers starter Mike Lorenzen, per Jon Heyman. However, they are likely competing with the Baltimore Orioles for the services of the righty.

“Marlins have interest in Tigers All-Star Mike Lorenzen. Orioles previously were mentioned as possible landing spot by @jonmorosi. Lorenzen, a free agent after the year, surely will be dealt.”

The Marlins already made a splash by trading for Mets reliever David Robertson. Robertson was one of the best relievers in the NL East (something Miami is all too familiar with), posting a 2.05 ERA. While he's normally a regular relief pitcher, Edwin Diaz' injury forced the righty to the closer role. Now, Miami is adding another elite arm to their bullpen.

As for Lorenzen, the Tigers reliever is having a quietly solid season for the team. He's posting a 3.07 ERA in eighteen starts this season, which is incredible. If this trade pulls through, Lorenzen will join a Marlins rotation filled with talent. Sandy Alcantara is the headliner, as usual, and he's flanked by young talents like Jesus Luzardo and Edward Cabrera.