The New York Mets are keeping one of their relief pitchers, as the franchise looks to make offseason moves. Bullpen arm Sean Reid-Foley is staying in the Big Apple, per MLB.com. Reid-Foley signed a one-year deal with the team.

The Mets are coming off of a fantastic season, reaching the NLCS after a rocky start. New York bowed to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason.

Reid-Foley had a solid year for the club. He appeared in 23 games, and posted a 1.66 ERA. He struck out 25 batters while working more than 21 innings. The 29-year-old reliever has struggled to stay healthy in recent years.

The reliever has played for New York since the 2021 campaign. He also pitched for Toronto.

The Mets are pushing hard this offseason for big free agent signings

New York is involved heavily in the sweepstakes for Yankees slugger Juan Soto. The Mets owner, as well as front office staff, flew to California to meet with Soto. New York joins several other clubs in trying to sign the slugger, who will be arguably the crown jewel of the free agent market.

The Mets are also preparing to cut ties with a few players, as they look to make that Soto push. New York is parting ways with Alex Ramirez, and right-hander Grant Hartwig is departing the team. Friday was the deadline for teams to tender contracts to anyone not under guaranteed deals, per MLB.com.

The Mets must also keep several other players who could leave for another club. The top man on the list is Pete Alonso, who is a free agent this offseason. Alonso finished the 2024 campaign with 34 home runs and 88 runs batted in.

New York is expected to have to fight hard to keep Alonso, according to most baseball analysts and experts. Another option for the Mets is infielder Alex Bregman, if a deal doesn't come through for Soto.

“Much like the Yankees, the Mets’ pursuit of Soto could set the tone for the rest of their offseason,” MLB analyst Mark Feinsand said, per Sports Illustrated. “Pete Alonso's free agent future also will play into New York’s interest in Bregman. If the Mets let Alonso walk, they can either bring in a new first baseman or move Mark Vientos to first, opening third base for a potential acquisition such as Bregman.”

Mets fans are anxiously waiting to see how the club handles this free agent extravaganza.