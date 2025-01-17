While the New York Mets won the Juan Soto sweepstakes, there were clear holes on the roster the team needed to address. One of them was the bullpen, which New York patched up by bringing in a former Atlanta Braves standout.

The Mets have signed left-hander AJ Minter to a two-year, $22 million contract, pending physical, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Minter will have an opt-out after the first year.

The lefty battled hip injuries all 2024, ultimately appearing in 39 games. Still when on the mound, Minter put up a sparkling 2.62 ERA and 35/11 K/BB ratio. Over his eight-year tenure with the Braves, Minter held a 3.28 ERA and a 422/123 K/BB ratio.

It wasn't long ago that he has arguably his best season to date. In 2022, Minter put up a career-best (in seasons with 30+ appearances) 2.06 ERA and a career-high 94 strikeouts to go alongside 15 walks. That performance came in a year in which Minter threw in a career-high 75 games.

Coming off of injury, it's fair to wonder if the Mets will use him in that many games. However, whenever he is available to pitch, Minter will be a crucial asset for New York's bullpen.

The Mets finished their 2024 campaign ranked 17th in bullpen ERA with a 4.03. While their .233 batting average against was tied for fourth-best in their league, New York's 251 walks were seventh-highest. Before signing Minter, the only other lefty in the pen was Danny Young. Young held a 4.58 ERA and a 48/18 K/BB ratio over 42 appearances in 2024.

While the strikeouts are nice, AJ Minter gives the Mets a more bonafide option. As long as he is healthy, Minter will be one of the most lethal options inside New York's bullpen. His signing could alter the Mets' pursuit of Tanner Scott. But nonetheless, it's clear that David Stearns and company valued improving in the later innings.