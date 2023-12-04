The Mets are reportedly prioritizing defense this offseason and there are few better defensive outfielders on the open market than Taylor.

As the MLB Winter Meetings kick off, don’t be surprised to see plenty of under-the-radar free agents sign with teams this week. One such player, Michael A. Taylor, could find himself in the Big Apple in 2024, as the Mets are one of six teams showing interest in the veteran outfielder, per Jon Heyman.

The Mets are reportedly prioritizing defense this offseason and there are few better defensive outfielders on the open market than Taylor. A 2021 Gold Glove Award winner, Taylor is consistently among the center field leaders in most defensive metrics, including defensive runs saved. He has a 53.6 dWAR for his career according to Fangraphs.

Taylor is a free agent after spending the 2023 season with the Minnesota Twins. He played in 129 games, posting his best OPS since the 2017 season. He clubbed a career-high 21 home runs and scored 48 runs, adding 51 RBIs, 14 doubles and 13 stolen bases.

The Mets' current outfield depth chart consists of Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil. Taylor would instantly become the best fielder in that group but his bat does carry question marks. A career .683 OPS may not be enough for a Mets team that will want to compete for a playoff berth in 2024.

Taylor's power surge last season does make him an intriguing option with his glove carrying significant weight. Teams love defense-first outfielders and hope they can help improve their bat along the way.

That may be what the Mets' line of thinking is with Michael A. Taylor. The 10-year veteran will turn 33 before the start of the 2024 season.