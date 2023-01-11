The New York Mets were on top of the world after stealing Carlos Correa away from the San Francisco Giants after a failed physical killed the deal. Yet, they ended up suffering the same fate. Correa, after all the madness, is headed back to the Minnesota Twins.

Now that Correa is leaving the Mets to go back to the Twins, New York is left without one of its major offseason splashes. One Mets player said that everyone is disappointed that the team was so close to landing the star shortstop only to lose him in the end, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“It’s a big letdown…Everyone is disappointed,” one Met said, via the New York Post. “If the possibility wasn’t there nobody would have complained. However, the possibility was there to get much better, and it didn’t happen…The Braves and Phillies must be very happy today.”

Carlos Correa would have moved to third base to team up with his friend Francisco Lindor and province the Mets with some much-needed pop in the lineup on top of stellar defense. Now, New York will have to find it elsewhere. They most likely will have to depend on top prospects Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty or make a trade.

The Mets are positioned very well without Correa and can still enjoy the fact that they made some key moves this offseason, like signing Justin Verlander and retaining Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo. Losing Correa stings but they should still be a very good team.