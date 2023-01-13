The New York Mets, despite having already spent a boatload of money this offseason, are not done making moves just yet. After failing to stage an free agency coup that would have brought Trea Turner in town to play center field, the Mets are still looking for outfield help to bolster their depth behind incumbent starters Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha. And in the process, the Mets appear to be in hot pursuit of a former NL MVP to strengthen their squad even further.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are zeroing in on adding a fourth outfielder, with Andrew McCutchen, the 2013 NL MVP, leading the way as their potential options. Other than McCutchen, the Mets could also take a flier on one of Adam Duvall, David Peralta, Jurickson Profar, Trey Mancini and Tyler Naquin.

Andrew McCutchen was a legitimate five-tool player in his peak, but at 36 years old, he is nowhere near the caliber of player he once was. In fact, despite being a Gold Glove winner in 2012, he played most of his games at designated hitter in 2022. But without contributing much of anything defensively, McCutchen still posted the worst-hitting season of his career last campaign, posting a suboptimal .700 OPS in 580 plate appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, the Mets are not getting McCutchen after all. The former MVP is returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates, his home for nine major league seasons, per Jason Mackey of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Sports.

Out of all the aforementioned options, Jurickson Profar stands out as the most appealing. Profar played 146 games at left field and tallied 2.5 WAR (per Fangraphs) off the back of his above-average hitting for the position. His versatility also stands out, as he has played in the infield in the past. Only 29 years old, Profar could end up holding out for a starting job elsewhere.

If the Mets aim to look for a power-hitting outfielder off the bench, they could do a lot worse than Adam Duvall. Duvall may have struggled in 2022, but he isn’t the worst fielder, so even if his bat doesn’t spring back to life, he won’t be a mere black hole in the lineup. The Mets don’t get too many home runs from their outfielders, so Duvall could be a solid complement especially to the left-handed hitting Brandon Nimmo.