By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

For years, the New York Yankees, owned by the late George Steinbrenner, have flexed their financial might over the rest of the MLB. They have led the league in payroll for tons of years, and they have continued to be one of the league’s high rollers with George’s son, Hal Steinbrenner, now at the helm. But it appears the other New York team, the New York Mets, are slowly catching up to the Yankees’ frivolous spending ways thanks to owner Steve Cohen.

And surely enough, Steinbrenner has some strong opinions about Cohen and the Mets’ ridiculous free agency spending this offseason.

For reference, Steve Cohen spent $806 million in free agent signings alone. The Mets added Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, and Kodai Senga, among others, and brought back Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo, all to lucrative deals. And Hal Steinbrenner, instead of being all up in arms, knows that such commitment to winning can only be good for baseball even if he cautioned for what this kind of spending might mean for the league’s competitive balance.

“I think it’s something to be looked at,” Steinbrenner said, per WFAN Sports Radio. “[However], another thing I said in March, which I truly believe, is that every fan of every team, nobody should have to go into spring training thinking their team has no chance of making the playoffs. That’s just not good for the game. That’s why all the owners have worked on competitive balance the last 10 years, and why I think competitive balance is significantly better than it was 10 or 15 years ago.”

The Mets bolstered their already-stacked roster that won 100 games last season, and fans will expect even greater results for next season after last year’s Wild Card round exit.

On the other side of things, it’s not as if the Yankees have been shy to spend this offseason. They managed to re-sign Aaron Judge to an extremely lucrative deal, while adding Carlos Rodon to their solid pitching rotation. It’d definitely be interesting to see how the battle for New York shakes up in 2023.

“It’s great to have two great New York teams. We’re not gonna be great this year…I just think it’s great for the city and great for the fans,” Steinbrenner added.

With two months left before Spring Training begins, it’s best to think that both the Yankees and Mets aren’t done adding to their embarrassment of riches.