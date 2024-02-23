If you're a New York Mets fan, the topic of conversation right now is the future of slugger Pete Alonso. The superstar is set to hit free agency next winter and while he's expressed his desire to stay with the franchise, it feels likely he hits the open market. Owner Steve Cohen even said that himself recently but there is optimism he will re-sign.
That being said, Alonso is represented by super-agent Scott Boras who does try to use leverage to get more money for his clients, which may complicate Alonso inking a deal before free agency. Via insider Ken Rosenthal:
“I would say probably Scott Boras is holding him back. Scott Boras, with guys like Pete Alonso generally prefers them to go to the open market. I know everybody’s sick of me saying that way, but generally that’s true he doesn’t love extensions. Let’s say the Mets offered $200 million right now, to Pete Alonso, and that’s a great offer obviously. That’s above Freeman, its well above Freeman and Goldschmidt, but if you’re Scott Boras you’re thinking that’s the floor where do we go from there.”
The Mets are expected to heavily pursue Alonso when he is an FA and given his production over the first five seasons of his big league career, the former Florida Gator should get a mammoth deal. For reference, both Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz hit free agency and then ultimately inked new extensions with New York.
Pete Alonso is a crucial piece of this ball club and it's hard to imagine him playing elsewhere. Nevertheless, you can bet on Boras trying to get the most money possibly out of the Mets when it comes to contract talks.