It doesn't sound like a deal is happening anytime soon.

Last month, the New York Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso agreed on a $20.5 million contract for the upcoming season in order to avoid arbitration.

But it sounds like that wasn't necessarily the start of a longer-term accord between the Mets and their star.

Mets president David Stearns explained the situation, per Mike Mayer of Metsmerized:

Said Stearns, “Look, when you have a really talented player, who’s really good, and who’s entering the final year of club control who happens to be represented by Scott Boras, these things generally end up in free agency. We understand that.”

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil weighed in with an update in late January.

“I know he wants to be a Met, and we all want him to be a Met as well,” said in a video posted to Twitter by Foul Territory.

Last season wasn't a good one at the plate for Alonso as he finished the year with a .217 batting average, a .318 OBP and a .821 OPS. He did hit 46 home runs for the Mets and that was a big bright spot. In the field, Alonso had a .995 field percentage and he had just six errors at first base.

The Mets finished 2023 as the second-worst team in the NL East with a 75-87 record. Thus, the club is on a mission to make improvements and bolster the depth of its roster. Getting Alonso on one accord for at least one more year will not solve all, but it is a step in the right direction.

While Boras generally drives a hard bargain for his clients, Mets fans are hoping that the team will be given a chance to match any offers after Alonso tests the market and sets his value.