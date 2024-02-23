New York Mets star Pete Alonso is headed for free agency after the 2024 campaign. But with Steve Cohen in charge, the Mets aren't planning on losing Alonso anytime soon.
Alonso will earn just over $20 million in his final year of arbitration. While his looming contract status will hang over the Mets throughout the season, Cohen understands that Alonso is a key part of New York's success in the present and future, via Meet the Apple, h/t Hunter Patterson and Will Sammon of The Athletic.
“We're always open to conversation, but he's earned the right to explore his value,” Cohen said. “I'm highly supportive of all players doing that. Just like we ended up figuring it out with Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo, it would be my hope that we do the same with Pete.”
“We want to keep him,” Cohen continued. “He's an important part of our team today and hopefully in the future.”
Since arriving to the Mets in 2019, Alonso has done nothing but rake. Over 684 games, the first baseman has hit .251 with 192 home runs and 498 RBI. He is a former Rookie of the Year, a three-time All-Star and a two-time Home Run Derby champion.
Alonso struggled with consistency in 2023, hitting at a .217 clip. But he still added 46 home runs and 118 RBI. If the Mets are going to contend in 2024, they'll be counting on Alonso in the middle of their lineup.
Beyond the 2024 season is a different story however. Pete Alonso will have plenty of suitors based on how has performed at the major league level. But if Steve Cohen has a say, the slugger will remain in New York.