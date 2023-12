Who will the Mets sign in free agency if Yoshinobu Yamamoto signs elsewhere?

The New York Mets are one of the favorites to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto in MLB free agency. New York wants to add starting pitching, and they understand that Yamamoto is receiving plenty of interest. Team executives reportedly believe that the Mets will pivot to Blake Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, if Yamamoto signs elsewhere, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

