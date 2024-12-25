Will the New York Mets re-sign Pete Alonso in MLB free agency? It certainly remains a possibility, and the chances of it coming to fruition are seemingly beginning to increase, per MLB.com.

New York is likely open to a reunion regardless of the circumstances, but the fact is that they need a first baseman and the first base market is rapidly narrowing. MLB.com notes that potential targets such as Paul Goldschmidt, Christian Walker and others have already signed with new teams, so a number of ball clubs that had needs at first base have already addressed those needs with other, less expensive options.

Alonso, a 30-year-0ld right-handed slugger, features some of the best pure power in the game. He was inconsistent in 2024, but his power potential and ability to field his position at first base makes him an intriguing free agent nonetheless.

However, there are not many other suitors remaining at this juncture. For example, the Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt so they don't need to pursue a first baseman.

There are still possible suitors aside from the Mets, though. The Texas Rangers traded Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals, so Texas could be a fit for Alonso. The St. Louis Cardinals, as mentioned, lost Goldschmidt to the Yankees in free agency so they are another potential suitor.

For now, it appears that a Mets-Pete Alonso reunion may happen, but nothing is guaranteed. If Alonso does sign elsewhere, the Mets will need to pivot quickly. They have continued to build a contending roster, but they do not want to enter the 2025 season with uncertainty at such an important offensive position. Adding a slugging first baseman will provide extra protection for Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor in the lineup.

It will be interesting to see if Alonso ends up returning to the only MLB team he has ever known.