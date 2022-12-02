Published December 2, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The New York Mets have a tough, tough offseason ahead of them. After flaming out in the Wild Card round against the San Diego Padres, they are potentially facing an exodus of players. Many of their key players are hitting free agency, including ace pitcher Jacob deGrom.

As it stands, the Mets still have Jacob deGrom as their top priority, as expected. However… it seems like New York are also looking at other options to pair with the electric Max Scherzer. The options, per Jon Heyman, are Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros and Carlos Rodon of the San Francisco Giants.

“While Jacob deGrom still appears to be the Mets’ top choice, and they’d likely go three years for him at close to $40 million per, word is the Mets are “tempted” by a Verlander-Scherzer reunion. They aim to sign one among deGrom, Verlander and Carlos Rodon, plus one or two more starters.”

Verlander and Scherzer were once part of the 2012 Detroit Tigers team that made it all the way to the World Series. Now, the Mets might be looking to get the duo back together in Queens for another shot at a title. However, it seems like that reunion is more of a backup plan.

The Mets also have other free agents they need to deal with this offseason. Edwin Diaz, the superstar closer for the team, might take his bass-boosted talents elsewhere. Hitters such as Brandon Nimmo would also command more offers from other teams. New York either has to find a way to keep the gang together… or build a new crew entirely.