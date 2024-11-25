The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly interested in veteran catcher Elias Díaz, a former All-Star and the 2023 MLB All-Star Game MVP. According to sources, Díaz’s name has surfaced as a potential fit for the Orioles, who are in the market for a backup catcher to complement their roster heading into the 2025 season.

Díaz, 33, made a name for himself last year with a clutch two-run home run off Orioles closer Félix Bautista in the 2023 All-Star Game, leading the National League to a 3-2 victory over the American League. His performance earned him MVP honors in Seattle, marking the highlight of a career season with the Colorado Rockies, during which he batted .267 with 14 home runs and 72 RBIs.

Despite his All-Star season, Díaz’s 2024 campaign was less productive. He hit .270 with five home runs and 36 RBIs in 84 games before being released by the Rockies in August. Following his release, Díaz signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres and was called up during the September roster expansions. Over his 10-year career with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rockies, Díaz has batted .252 with 61 home runs and 294 RBIs in 712 games.

Orioles need a backup catcher, Elias Díaz is the perfect fit

The Orioles’ interest in Díaz stems from their need for a backup catcher, especially if they decide not to re-sign James McCann, who was vital as the team’s second catcher in 2024. Baltimore’s depth chart currently features Adley Rutschman as the primary backstop, but adding an experienced right-handed bat like Díaz would provide balance to the lineup and stability behind the plate.

Díaz’s veteran presence and ability to handle pitching staff could prove valuable for an Orioles team looking to build on its recent success. His offensive skills, particularly his track record of timely hitting, could also bolster the team’s bench strength.

While Díaz represents a strong candidate, reports indicate that the Orioles are casting a wide net in their search for a veteran catcher. The team’s needs extend beyond the backup catcher role, with a focus on bolstering their pitching rotation and potentially adding a right-handed bat for depth.

The Orioles are not expected to make sweeping changes to their roster this offseason, with their infield and outfield largely set. However, the addition of a seasoned player like Díaz could address their specific needs while maintaining roster flexibility.

As the Orioles weigh their options in free agency, Díaz’s blend of experience, leadership, and offensive upside makes him an intriguing target for Baltimore. A reunion with the former All-Star Game MVP would not only fill a key positional need but also bring a proven winner to Camden Yards.