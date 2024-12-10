The Baltimore Orioles are rumored to be looking for pitching, after the club recently signed outfielder Tyler O'Neill. Baltimore is looking to possibly add Garrett Crochet from the White Sox, but that's not looking likely. The Orioles are also taking a look at Nathan Eovaldi and Jack Flaherty, per The Athletic.

Eovaldi spent the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers. The hurler appeared in 29 games in 2024, and won 12 of those contests. He finished the campaign with a 3.80 ERA, and a 1.11 WHIP.

Flaherty spent time with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2024 season, after starting the year in Detroit. With the Dodgers, the pitcher won six games in 10 appearances.

Baltimore might also be interested in a trade to get some pitching. Both Eovaldi and Flaherty are free agents looking for homes in 2025.

The Orioles are trying to keep pace in the AL East

Baltimore is trying to maximize its payroll with as many solid players as possible. The Orioles are in the same division as both the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, who have a lot more money. The Yankees and Red Sox both lost out on signing Juan Soto this offseason.

The Orioles looked to add a solid-hitting outfielder and accomplished that mission with the signing of O'Neill. O'Neill joins Baltimore on a three-year deal that will cost close to $50 million. Baltimore was also considering signing Randal Grichuk from the Arizona Diamondbacks as a second option.

The club is expected to lose Anthony Santander, who is a free-agent. While that isn't for certain, Santander is going to be able to bargain for a lot of money since Soto is now off the board. The Yankees are likely to be a major player for Santander, since the team now desperately needs offense to offset losing Soto.

Baltimore now turns to pitching, and the franchise clearly wants Crochet. The White Sox pitcher also is garnering much interest, but it seems the Orioles just aren't going to be in the final conversation. The good news for the club is that both of the options mentioned are solid pitchers.

The Orioles also picked up Gary Sanchez in free agency this offseason. The veteran catcher agreed to a one-year deal with the club. Baltimore is clearly reloading to remain a player in the AL East race in 2025. The club made the 2024 postseason but lost to the Kansas City Royals.

Baltimore closed the year with a 91-71 record.