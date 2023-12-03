While MLB observers expect the San Diego Padres to subtract (Juan Soto), they're also in the market for at least one big name (Corbin Burnes.)

Most of the buzz surrounding the San Diego Padres' offseason plans revolve around the anticipated trade of superstar outfielder Juan Soto. But the team is also rumored to be interested in bolstering its rotation, with Corbin Burnes' name floating around as a possibility.

The Padres need to add pitching, with just Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove penciled in for the 2024 rotation. While San Diego is believed to want to shed payroll, adding a talent such as Burnes would be a worthwhile addition, per The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.

San Diego's pitching depth has taken a major hit already this offseason. Nick Martinez left to sign a two-year, $26 million dollar deal with the Cincinnati Reds. Seth Lugo declined an option for 2024 and is now a free agent, as is Michael Wacha.

Most damaging, Blake Snell, fresh off his second career Cy Young award win, is also a free agent. Snell was offered a qualifying offer by the Padres, but as expected, he declined it.

Burnes is coming off another strong season for the Brewers. He finished 2023 with a record of 10-8, a 3.39 ERA, and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. He made his third All Star team in a row, and for the fourth straight season garnered Cy Young award votes. Burnes won the award in 2021.

Busy offseason in San Diego

It's shaping up to be a tricky offseason for Padres GM A. J. Preller. Rumors suggest the club wants to lower payroll before the 2024 season. Sources indicate something in the range of $200 million is the goal.

The problem is, Preller has plenty of holes to fill with the team's payroll currently sitting at almost $190 million.

One way to save a big chunk of money would also jettison a major talent: trading Juan Soto.

Soto is expected to command $33 million dollars in his final season of arbitration eligibility. Dealing Soto would bring back cheaper talent and allow Preller to spend that money elsewhere. But for a Padres team that expects to compete in 2024, not having Soto in the fold hurts those chances.

Preller has a delicate balance to strike as he tries to retool his team without unlimited funds. Sounds like losing Soto one season before he hits free agency is going to be the price the Padres have to pay.