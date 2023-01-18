Veteran relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is drawing interest in MLB free agency. The former New York Yankees closer was previously linked to the Miami Marlins. However, the San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals have also been connected to the left-handed flame-thrower, per Hector Gomez and Alfre Alvarez.

Alvarez reports that Miami, San Diego, and Kansas City have all made offers to Aroldis Chapman. Chapman also reportedly threw a bullpen for the Marlins. Gomez referred to the three teams as “frontrunners” in the Chapman free agency sweepstakes.

Chapman was previously regarded as one of the best closers in all of baseball. But the wheels fell off in 2022 as he dealt with injuries and underperformance. He ultimately finished the season with a lackluster 4.46 ERA and only 9 saves. With that being said, Chapman had an All-Star campaign in 2021. So he is only one year removed from a 30-save season.

The Royals are surprising potential suitors for Aroldis Chapman. They would likely deal him away ahead of the trade deadline if they were to sign him.

On the other hand, the Padres are not surprising by any means. They have made no shortage of moves during the offseason as they look to steal the NL West away from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But Chapman resides in Miami which makes the Marlins a truly legitimate contender to sign him.

It will be interesting to see where Aroldis Chapman ultimately ends up. If he finds his form in 2023, signing him will payoff in pivotal fashion.