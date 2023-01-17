Aroldis Chapman, free agent ex-New York Yankees closer, has multiple MLB teams interested in his services. The Miami Marlins are among the teams interested in Chapman, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Aroldis Chapman, who will turn 35 in February, is a native of South Florida. It would make sense then, that there would be some mutual interest between he and the Marlins.

A seven-time All-Star, Chapman has spent the last seven seasons with the Yankees. His tenure in the Bronx came to an unfortunate end, as the left-handed reliever recorded a 4.46 ERA, the worst mark of his career, while also dealing with an Achilles injury.

Chapman lost his job as the Yankees closer to Clay Holmes last July, due in part to both ineffectiveness and injury.

But that wasn’t even the worst part of the 2022 season for Aroldis Chapman.

The flamethrowing southpaw was placed on the injured list once again in August, this time for a leg infection that stemmed from a tattoo.

Chapman failed to attend a mandatory Yankees workout in October, after which the team fined him and effectively dismissed him from the club.

It’s understandable that MLB teams have been a bit hesitant on the Chapman front this offseason.

Yet, he still has electric stuff and is currently 24th on the all-time saves list.

Aroldis Chapman can certainly still bolster a team’s bullpen, especially a team like the Marlins, who have struggled to find a permanent closer in recent years.

If the Marlins want the ex-Yankees closer, they’re going to have to beat out multiple teams for his services.