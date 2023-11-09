The Philadelphia Phillies evidently have competition to keep the services of Aaron Nola in free agency this winter.

The Philadelphia Phillies failed to sign Aaron Nola to a contract extension before the 2023 season and now they will face stiff competition to retain him.

Numerous other teams are considering Nola as a priority in free agency, as reported by Ken Rosenthal:

“The Phillies remain engaged on Nola, and a number of other clubs consider him a primary target. Nola doesn’t figure to get as much as Snell or Yamamoto. But he should fare quite well.”

It's good news that the Phillies are still trying to keep Nola, but it may not be easy to do so if he gets a better offer elsewhere. The right-hander took a step back this past season, going 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA after posting a 3.25 ERA in 2022. Regardless, the former LSU standout still surpassed the 200-strikeout mark and proved to be one of Philadelphia's most reliable starters.

Nola made it clear prior to the campaign that he wanted to stay with the Phillies and you'd have to believe he still has that same thinking. After all, this is a ball club that should be a contender again in 2024, despite failing to live up to expectations in the playoffs.

The veteran has played his entire big league career in the City of Brotherly Love, making the All-Star Game in 2018 and also playing a key part in the Phils' run to the Fall Classic last year.

It's important to note as well that Nola pitched extremely well in the playoffs that just passed, compiling a 2.35 ERA in four starts. While the Phillies are evidently in the mix for Nola, it also wouldn't be surprising to see them spend big for another top-of-the-line starter like Blake Snell or Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Only time will tell.