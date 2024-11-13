The Philadelphia Phillies won the National League East and finished the 2024 season with the second-best record in baseball. Despite the successful campaign, the Phillies were bounced from the playoffs by the New York Mets in the NLDS. The early exit has forced the team to reevaluate its roster. The Phillies are considering a serious shakeup that includes trading All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm.

Should Philadelphia ship Bohm off, the team could land longtime Houston Astros' third baseman Alex Bregman. While it’s just a rumor at this stage, Bregman would be a solid replacement at the hot corner. He has the right swing for Citizens Bank Park, plays solid defense and possesses plenty of postseason experience, according to Buster Olney on X.

Phillies’ owner John Middleton was not happy with the team’s playoff performance. And Bohm in particular played poorly, going just 1-13 in the Division Series and even getting benched for Game 2. Of course, Bregman is a bit older than the 28-year-old Bohm as he’ll be 31 at the start of next season. But he’s won the World Series twice and could prove valuable for his play and leadership.

The Phillies could replace Alec Bohm with Alex Bregman in free agency frenzy

Regardless of the Phillies’ decision on Bohm, the team is targeting free agents this offseason. Philadelphia is looking to add an outfielder and a “top reliever.” Pitching had been one of the Phillies’ strengths over the first half of the season. But the bullpen proved unreliable and the team would like to add a high-quality arm.

Despite losing the Division Series to the Mets, the Phillies extended manager Rob Thomson’s contract by a year. Clearly the club believes the players were at fault for the second-half collapse as the brass is keeping the skipper in place through 2026.

Thomson became the Phillies’ manager in 2022 after five seasons as the team’s bench coach. He led Philadelphia to the World Series in his first season in charge and reached the Championship Series in 2023. Thomson had his most successful regular season in 2024 but lost the NLDS 3-1.

Bohm was one of three infield starters representing the Phillies in the All-Star Game. He slashed .280/.332/.448 this season with 44 doubles, 15 home runs, 97 RBI and 3.0 WAR in 143 games for Philadelphia. Bregman produced a .260/.315/.453 season for the Astros with 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 75 RBI and 4.1 WAR in 145 games.