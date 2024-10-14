The Philadelphia Phillies lost the NLDS to the Mets in four games. Their one postseason win was a walk-off from Nick Castellanos but their bullpen and lineup were not consistent. After a third straight season falling short in the playoffs, it may be time for the Phillies to make changes to keep their championship window open. ESPN's Jeff Passan thinks the window may be closing.

“The Phillies will have seven core players already in their 30s on Opening Day next season: J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler (34), Nick Castellanos (33), Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper (32), and Aaron Nola and Trea Turner (31),” Passan wrote.

Many of those guys are All-Star-caliber players and the reason the Phillies are in the postseason year-over-year. Passan said that he is not saying they would be better off without these guys. They do need to get younger and they have options in the farm system to shake things up.

“But when a team is loaded with players in their 30s, the precipice of the cliff is nearer than it might seem. The Phillies recognize that, and the winter ahead will reflect it,” he added.

This collapse was a slow burn starting just before the All-Star break and their issues must be fixed to compete in the NL East next season.

Phillies have a busy offseason coming up

While the Phillies did run away with the National League East this season, they are no guarantee to compete for the crown in 2025. The Braves dealt with a catastrophic amount of injuries and still won 89 games. And the same Mets they just lost to could make a massive addition this winter. To keep up with those teams, they have to make big changes.

A massive trade is unlikely to happen this winter. The core pieces all have long contracts and are some of the biggest names in the sport. Harper certainly won't be dealt, Turner's contract is immovable, and Castellanos would be selling low. While the starting pitching was great during the year, they might want to add a Garrett Crochet-type player as their big move.

The white whale of Phillies fans is Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox centerfielder. He is one of the premier centerfielders in baseball when healthy but is stuck on the worst team in sports. The price would be astronomical, but Philly needs a centerfielder. He has a rough injury history but would be another dominant bat to add to the lineup.