The Philadelphia Phillies are rumored to be interested in trading with the Chicago White Sox for Garrett Crochet, per USA Today Sports. This comes as Crochet has openly stated he would love to sign a long-term contract extension with Chicago.

The White Sox are about to finish the worst season that has been seen in Major League Baseball in years. Chicago has a whopping 121 losses, heading into a game Sunday. Chicago's run differential has been atrocious, and the team fired their manager mid-way through a disastrous campaign.

Things are going quite differently in Philadelphia. The Phillies are first in the National League East, with a 94-67 record. The team is headed to the postseason.

Garrett Crochet is wanted by many teams, including Phillies

Crochet survived this year's MLB trade deadline in Chicago, despite a number of teams trying to nab him. The hurler has a 6-12 record this season for the team. His ERA is 3.58.

The Phillies are hoping to sign Crochet, as the pitcher is expected to be dealt this winter. Crochet seems more open to whatever comes his way, despite saying in the past he would like to sign an extension.

“I would be receptive to conversations,” Crochet said, per MLB Trade Rumors. “Those conversations are not reliant on only myself and what I might want. I know that (GM Chris) Getz does everything with the team’s future in mind. So I think we can trust that to be true.”

Chicago is about to end its season with the most losses of any American League team. Just two years ago, the White Sox had a season with more than 80 wins. Last year and in this campaign, Chicago lost more than 100 contests.

Phillies could be a solid contender for Crochet

While the pitcher is having a rough season in terms of finding wins, Crochet is considered one of the most promising young hurlers in the league. He finished the 2023 campaign with a 3.55 ERA. Crochet has had a rough go of it in Chicago, with a 9-19 overall win loss record.

The Phillies are a contender in the National League and could use a strong young arm in their rotation. While the team has struggled some recently, Philadelphia is considered one of the best teams in the NL. The Phillies went to a World Series not long ago in 2022, and have the NL East Division won this year.

Time will tell what happens with Crochet, but it seems he is on his way out the door for the struggling White Sox. Chicago plays Detroit on Sunday to end its season, while Philadelphia takes on the Washington Nationals.